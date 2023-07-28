Create New Account
FAUCI KNEW LAB LEAK WAS MOST LIKELY SCENARIO | The HighWire with Del Bigtree
FAUCI KNEW LAB LEAK WAS MOST LIKELY SCENARIO

The private conversations of top scientists steering the early trajectory of public discourse around COVID-19 now show that many strongly believed the Wuhan lab leak scenario was possible, but chose to end the debate and eliminate the discussion.


