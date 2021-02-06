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The Crowhouse : Remodeling The Public Perception - Right is Left and Up is Down
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112 views • February 06, 2021
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.
- George Orwell

Max Igan - The Crowhouse - February 6th, 2021.

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Fun With Science
https://vimeo.com/498078027

Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”
https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/20/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful/

VAX ATTACKS: The new mRNA coronavirus vaccines will likely cause immune cells to attack placenta cells, causing female infertility, miscarriage or birth defects
https://www.distributednews.com/480545.html

Canadian public health officials have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification performed anywhere, ever
https://peopleforjusticecanada.com/2021/01/05/canadian-public-health-officials-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification-performed-anywhere-ever/

3 Judge Court In Peru Rules COVID-19 Pandemic Started By Bill Gates, George Soros And Rockefeller
https://greatgameindia.com/peru-court-bill-gates-george-soros/

143 Brits died shortly after their Covid jabs but vaccines ‘didn’t play a role’ say regulators
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/13956949/143-brits-died-covid-jab-but-vaccines-safe/

329 Deaths + 9,516 Other Injuries Reported Following COVID Vaccine, Latest CDC Data Show
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/329-deaths-9516-other-injuries-reported-following-covid-vaccine-cdc/

Fair Work Commission - Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

WOW! TIME Magazine Admits in Great Detail How 2020 Election Was Rigged Against Trump
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wow-time-magazine-admits-great-detail-2020-election-rigged-trump-secret-cabal-wealthy-politically-connected-elites/

Go read this New York Times investigation of the location tracking data of the Capitol rioters
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/technology/go-read-this-new-york-times-investigation-of-the-location-tracking-data-of-the-capitol-rioters/ar-BB1dqSLh?ocid=msedgntp

They Stormed the Capitol. Their Apps Tracked Them
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/05/opinion/capitol-attack-cellphone-data.html

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of.
~ Edward Bernays

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/NP4N8pkl85x1/
The Crowhouse

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