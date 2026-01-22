BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Soft on Crime Washington: Democrats Weaken Sentencing, Release Criminals, Ignore Victims
20 views • 1 day ago

Washington lawmakers are advancing a slate of 2026 bills that weaken sentencing laws, reduce accountability for violent and repeat offenders, and prioritize criminals over victims and public safety. From gutting the voter-approved Three Strikes Law to lowering penalties for sex offenders who fail to register, Olympia is moving aggressively toward a soft-on-crime model that puts communities at risk.

This episode of Left Coast News breaks down every major bill driving Washington’s criminal justice shift — including early release expansions, resentencing mandates, record-vacating provisions, and the growing use of government waivers and bureaucratic “equity” programs that excuse criminal behavior while raising costs on taxpayers. Conservatives, law enforcement families, and crime victims should be paying close attention.


#SoftOnCrime #WashingtonState #PublicSafety #ThreeStrikesLaw #CrimeCrisis #LawAndOrder #ProtectVictims #HoldCriminalsAccountable #WashingtonPolitics #LeftCoastNews #StopCrime #BackTheBlue #JusticeForVictims #AccountabilityDenied

Keywords
left coast newswashington soft on crimewashington crime bills 2026washington three strikes law repealsb 5945 washingtonhb 2403 sex offender registrationwashington resentencing lawsinmate early release washingtonwashington criminal justice reformwashington public safetysoft on crime democratswashington legislature crime billsviolent offender resentencingwashington doc releasescrime victims ignored washington
Chapters

0:00Intro

1:21SB5945: Gutting the Three Strikes Law

2:24HB2403: Weakening Sex Offender Accountability

3:06SB5873: Expanding Escorted Leave for Inmates

3:51SB5895: Medical Release Expansion

4:26HB1591: Sentencing Discounts and Record Vacating

5:13SB6051: School District Waivers

6:01SB5860: Pay Raises for School Board

6:34HB2364: Poverty Bureaucracy, Not Poverty Solutions

7:28HB2373: Energy Redistribution by Force

8:05Close

9:05End Screen

Recent News
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Trump’s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Lance D Johnson
Ritter claims Trump &#8220;set up&#8221; allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Ritter claims Trump “set up” allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Cassie B.
The Unipolar Mirage: The illusion of American dominance crumbles

The Unipolar Mirage: The illusion of American dominance crumbles

Kevin Hughes
Trump: Congressional approval may not be needed for $2,000 tariff rebate checks

Trump: Congressional approval may not be needed for $2,000 tariff rebate checks

Laura Harris
Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Federal subpoenas target Minnesota officials in escalating clash over immigration enforcement

Ramon Tomey
