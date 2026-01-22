Soft on Crime Washington: Democrats Weaken Sentencing, Release Criminals, Ignore Victims

Washington lawmakers are advancing a slate of 2026 bills that weaken sentencing laws, reduce accountability for violent and repeat offenders, and prioritize criminals over victims and public safety. From gutting the voter-approved Three Strikes Law to lowering penalties for sex offenders who fail to register, Olympia is moving aggressively toward a soft-on-crime model that puts communities at risk.

This episode of Left Coast News breaks down every major bill driving Washington’s criminal justice shift — including early release expansions, resentencing mandates, record-vacating provisions, and the growing use of government waivers and bureaucratic “equity” programs that excuse criminal behavior while raising costs on taxpayers. Conservatives, law enforcement families, and crime victims should be paying close attention.





