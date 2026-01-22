Soft on Crime Washington: Democrats Weaken Sentencing, Release Criminals, Ignore Victims

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Washington lawmakers are advancing a slate of 2026 bills that weaken sentencing laws, reduce accountability for violent and repeat offenders, and prioritize criminals over victims and public safety. From gutting the voter-approved Three Strikes Law to lowering penalties for sex offenders who fail to register, Olympia is moving aggressively toward a soft-on-crime model that puts communities at risk.
This episode of Left Coast News breaks down every major bill driving Washington’s criminal justice shift — including early release expansions, resentencing mandates, record-vacating provisions, and the growing use of government waivers and bureaucratic “equity” programs that excuse criminal behavior while raising costs on taxpayers. Conservatives, law enforcement families, and crime victims should be paying close attention.
#SoftOnCrime #WashingtonState #PublicSafety #ThreeStrikesLaw #CrimeCrisis #LawAndOrder #ProtectVictims #HoldCriminalsAccountable #WashingtonPolitics #LeftCoastNews #StopCrime #BackTheBlue #JusticeForVictims #AccountabilityDenied
0:00Intro
1:21SB5945: Gutting the Three Strikes Law
2:24HB2403: Weakening Sex Offender Accountability
3:06SB5873: Expanding Escorted Leave for Inmates
3:51SB5895: Medical Release Expansion
4:26HB1591: Sentencing Discounts and Record Vacating
5:13SB6051: School District Waivers
6:01SB5860: Pay Raises for School Board
6:34HB2364: Poverty Bureaucracy, Not Poverty Solutions
7:28HB2373: Energy Redistribution by Force
8:05Close
9:05End Screen