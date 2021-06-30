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"This Fascinating Man" - JFK Jr.
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94 views • June 30, 2021
** I mentioned a Tribe of the Middle East that many of the Cabal trace their lineage to. It was the AMALEKITES or AMALEKS. They were Canaanite Sorcerers, and not Jews/Israelites. They lived to the South of the Land of Israel. Some escaped after God ordered them to be wiped out. The ones who escaped have formed some of these Cabal families who practice witchcraft....JC KAY
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