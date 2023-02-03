How to get started with sprouts; a quick guide!

This video begins with pictures of day by day growth of sprouts. To grow the sprouts, you can find all of the items in this video linked in the description. Obtain the seeds and items and follow the directions on the seed bag.



If you are using the Kitchen Crop Deluxe Kitchen Seed Sprouter that I use in this video, you just scoop a tablespoon (I literally used a spoon) of seeds and place that in each level of the sprouter, then add 2 cups of water to the top tray. The water will filter down through each tray and collect in the bottom tray. You change the water out twice a day with approximately 12 hours in between, so it is getting a twice daily rinse. In about 4 days, you will have a crop. In this video, I emphasize harvesting that crop.





As a side note, you can substitute sprouts basically on anything that you would normally put lettuce on. I also enjoy making a sprout salad with nothing but sprouts and drizzling asian peanut sauce all over it.

Items in this video are linked here:

