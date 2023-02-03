How to get started with sprouts; a quick guide!

Want to get started sprouting quickly without doing a lot of research or reading up on the topic?
I did too but I went the long way and read a lot of articles and watched many videos.
After watching this video, you will be able to order a couple basic items and will be growing and munching down on this delicious superfood in no time.
As a side note, you can substitute sprouts basically on anything that you would normally put lettuce on.
I also enjoy making a sprout salad with nothing but sprouts and drizzling asian peanut sauce all over it.
Salad Mix Sprouting Seeds for Sprouts and Microgreens. Non-GMO. One Pound Package of Our Proprietary Salad Mix. Includes: Broccoli, Alfalfa, Radish, Mung Beans.
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09QC8W9G6?ref=nb_sb_ss_w_as-reorder-t1_ypp_rep_k1_1_6&=&crid=2Y6KWXRWE4DQZ&=&sprefix=sprout
Kitchen Crop Deluxe Kitchen Seed Sprouter: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07WHV17RF/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
Oxo Salad Spinner: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00005QB5U/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Oxo Greens Saver: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00TO8X0BA/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
