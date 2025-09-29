BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2 Faced Trump Criticized Biden for allowing US weapons to be used in long-range strikes inside Russia - Flashback!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
21 views • 1 day ago

In reference to the Kellogg video just posted. 

 Just before taking office for his second term, Trump criticized the Biden administration for allowing U.S. weapons to be used in long-range strikes inside Russia.

Now, he’s approved such strikes himself — and is even considering sending Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. 

And some people still think voting in the U.S. actually matters.

@DDGeopolitics

Only money matters, where's ethics, and what about causing WW3 to happen that could destroy everything? Cynthia

Adding:  Another drone has been found on Romanian territory, according to the country’s Defense Minister.

He said the downed UAV was discovered in the Danube Delta, near the border with Ukraine, and immediately blamed Russia for the incident.

