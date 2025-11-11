Crash: Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport plane near the border with Georgia - taken off from Azerbaijan & reportedly carrying Turkish servicemen in the recent military parade - 20 killed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport plane has crashed near the border with Georgia.
The aircraft had taken off from Azerbaijan and was reportedly carrying Turkish servicemen who participated in the recent military parade in Baku
There were 20 military personnel on board the Turkish Air Force C-130 plane that crashed in Georgia, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reports.