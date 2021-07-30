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The Real Story - OAN Arizona Senate Races with State Rep. Mark Finchem
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261 views • July 30, 2021
State Rep. Mark Finchem, representing Arizona’s 11th district and a candidate for Arizona Secretary of State, gives The Real Story on his campaign and how 2020 is affecting the race.
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