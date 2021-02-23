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Dr Carrie Madej explains what the covid vaccine is and how it is made
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12798 views • February 23, 2021
She explains her concerns about this new vaccine and technology that has been used. She explains it in a way so everybody can understand. That is why is show this video to lots of pro vaxxers.
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