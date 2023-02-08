SOULED OUT PODCAST // Season 10 // Episode 3 w/ Sean Danielsen [Trailer]

KABQQQQM!
Ladies and gents, I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome back onto the platform -- someone of profound stature: lead vocalist for the iconic heavy rock/grunge band Smile Empty Soul, fellow patriot and lover of freedom and truth -- the one-and-only Sean Danielsen.
We're getting into all of it today!
A little bit of shop talk right out of the gate -- but this conversation gets very in-depth, very deep, and very thought-provoking. Of course -- that's just the way we like it. So bring that ass!
This would be the fourth installment of the Jo Bradley // Sean Danielsen podcasts -- so be sure to check out the first three parts (if you have the cojones) on our platform -- SouledOut.TV.
Share this amazing conversation everywhere! Much love!
Enjoy!
SmileEmptySoul.COM
SouledOut.TV
