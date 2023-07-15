Create New Account
Mercola: A New Global Attack to Censor Dr. Mercola
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
Published a day ago

Listen now (23 min) | · February 07, 2022Download PDF STORY AT-A-GLANCE · Mere weeks after my announcement that I was reintroducing my article archives on Substack Library for paid subscribers, the mainstream press started calling on Substack to censor and remove vaccine critics from its platform


