Culture War | Could You Injure Your Child Forever With No Recourse? | Flu Shot Now Added to the PREP Act for Another Layer of Liability Protection For Pharmaceutical Companies | Guest: Matthew Dark

Today, Moms on a Mission welcomes back Matthew Dark, talk radio show host on KLZ AM radio in Denver, Colorado and c0-founder of Colorado Healthcare Providers for Freedom. Matthew talks about how since last April of 2023, the Flu shot has been tucked under the PREP act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness) to further protect against liability. He exposes that back in the 70’s, Congress passed a law stating that no person is ever required to submit themselves to medical research (The National Research Act). He claims that we have more rights with experimental drugs because of our right to refuse. He shares a heart wrenching story about a vaccine injury and purports that parents need to protect their children since there are no do-overs. RootsMedical.net is the hub where folks can go to obtain help personally or for their children. Matthew explains that “there has never been medical experiment fraud done on this scale anywhere in the world at any time.” Roots Medical wants to support https://coloradomedicalfreedom.com/ where attorneys are matched with victims nationwide to get justice as it relates to the right to refuse. We segue to the southern open border and the Hamas attack on Israel. Matthew believes that this next election process is the final stand and that to win, we need to get rid of mail in ballots.He finishes with Acts 4:29- “And now, Lord, consider their threats and enable your servants to speak your word with great boldness”. He says that we need to be courageous and take a stand.





Links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Research_Act





https://aspr.hhs.gov/legal/PREPact/Pages/default.aspx





www.coloradohealthcareprovidersforfreedom.com





https://covidpenalty.com/





https://coloradomedicalfreedom.com/





www.thematthewdarkshow.com





www.rootsmedical.net





www.momsonamission.net



