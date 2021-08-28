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Peter McCullough, MD testifies to Texas Senate HHS Committee. Testimony given March 10, 2021
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163 views • August 28, 2021
Peter McCullough, MD testifies to Texas Senate HHS Committee. Testimony given March 10, 2021.
Dr. Peter McCullough, vice chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, and the most prolifically published academic physician in his field of heart and kidneys in history, has testified several times lately that there is a shocking suppression of early treatment for COVID-19 in medical literature.
Dr. Peter McCullough, vice chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, and the most prolifically published academic physician in his field of heart and kidneys in history, has testified several times lately that there is a shocking suppression of early treatment for COVID-19 in medical literature.
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