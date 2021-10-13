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David Harris Jr. | Jesus Is King, Trump Is the True President & BLM Is a Terrorist Organization
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140 views • October 13, 2021
Why Jesus Is King, Trump Is the True President and BLM Is a Terrorist Organization
David Harris Jr. shares how he overcame drug-addiction, why Jesus is King, Trump is the true President and BLM is a anti-Christ-domestic-terrorist organization.
Learn More About:
www.DavidHarrisJr.com
https://uncorkedliving.com/
David Harris Jr Loves:
Kim Walker Smith
Bethel Music
Where did he come from?
How did he overcame drug addiction?
What is your business?
Is BLM is an anti-Christ-domestic-terrorist organization?
What music does he listen to?
Why is graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines? Watch - https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
Why are Doctors finding SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines? https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html
“Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” - Hebrews 10:25
Learn more about religious fraud: https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content
Why now is the time to get right with JESUS.
God Wins!!! But How? Bo Polny Joins to Share Why He Is EXCITED About the Next 60 Days!!!
Download Bo Polny's Epic Biblical Research and Report:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/gold2020/
Celebrating Resourceful Freedom-Loving and Go-Fearing Patriots:
Utah - Tina - www.WeCanAct.Net
Learn more about Kimberly Fletcher and Moms for America - https://momsforamerica.us/
Andrew Sorchini - Learn how to protect your wealth against inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
Jackson Lahmeyer - www.JacksonLahmeyer.com - COVID-19 vaccine Exemptions
Jarrin Jackson - www.VeteranAmmo.Store - This company was founded by a retired U.S. Army Ranger and West Point graduate by the name of Jarrin Jackson.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and "The Great Reset" at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
621 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,
etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
David Harris Jr. shares how he overcame drug-addiction, why Jesus is King, Trump is the true President and BLM is a anti-Christ-domestic-terrorist organization.
Learn More About:
www.DavidHarrisJr.com
https://uncorkedliving.com/
David Harris Jr Loves:
Kim Walker Smith
Bethel Music
Where did he come from?
How did he overcame drug addiction?
What is your business?
Is BLM is an anti-Christ-domestic-terrorist organization?
What music does he listen to?
Why is graphene oxide, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), M-RNA modifying nano-technology, SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines? Watch - https://rumble.com/vl9hlz-dr-jane-ruby-are-the-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-a-campaign-of-murder.html
Why are Doctors finding SM-102, luciferase, fetal-tissue cell lines and inside the COVID-19 vaccines? https://rumble.com/vldaex-vaxxed-patients-blood-examined-horrific-findings-revealed-by-german-physici.html
“Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” - Hebrews 10:25
Learn more about religious fraud: https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content
Why now is the time to get right with JESUS.
God Wins!!! But How? Bo Polny Joins to Share Why He Is EXCITED About the Next 60 Days!!!
Download Bo Polny's Epic Biblical Research and Report:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/gold2020/
Celebrating Resourceful Freedom-Loving and Go-Fearing Patriots:
Utah - Tina - www.WeCanAct.Net
Learn more about Kimberly Fletcher and Moms for America - https://momsforamerica.us/
Andrew Sorchini - Learn how to protect your wealth against inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
Jackson Lahmeyer - www.JacksonLahmeyer.com - COVID-19 vaccine Exemptions
Jarrin Jackson - www.VeteranAmmo.Store - This company was founded by a retired U.S. Army Ranger and West Point graduate by the name of Jarrin Jackson.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and "The Great Reset" at www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
621 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Doctor Scott Jensen, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,
etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
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