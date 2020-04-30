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The David Knight Show (30Apr20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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25 views • April 30, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST

Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:04:20 Elon Musk is RIGHT! Lockdown IS “fascist”, “undemocratic” and “ breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible.”

— 00:27:33 Justin Amash announces his candidacy for President as Libertarian. What would he do about the “pandemic”?

— 00:31:04 A chicken in every pot? What’s happening to food as we enter a Depression? Why are there empty shelves and rising prices as farmers are destroying livestock, produce & milk?

— 00:45:53 NY has 50 TIMES more COVID deaths than Texas. How do other states compare? Why we MUST reopen now, with or without “permission”

— 00:55:15 Fauci touts new drug as “standard of care” after 1 favorable study, not peer-reviewed. Why the rush? Why was the previous study taken down? How did it affect not just the stock price of Gilead, but the whole market?

— 01:23:10 Information Warfare lies about COVID as UK’s 77th Brigade admits they have 4,000 working on propaganda with up to 20,000 more if needed.

— 01:45:30 The betrayal of General Flynn & Roger Stone, as Roger talks about his pardon

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Keywords
trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightcapitalismlibertariancoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy