The David Knight Show (30Apr20 Full Show)

The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CSTBe sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-showTopics by Timecode:— 00:04:20 Elon Musk is RIGHT! Lockdown IS “fascist”, “undemocratic” and “ breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible.”— 00:27:33 Justin Amash announces his candidacy for President as Libertarian. What would he do about the “pandemic”?— 00:31:04 A chicken in every pot? What’s happening to food as we enter a Depression? Why are there empty shelves and rising prices as farmers are destroying livestock, produce & milk?— 00:45:53 NY has 50 TIMES more COVID deaths than Texas. How do other states compare? Why we MUST reopen now, with or without “permission”— 00:55:15 Fauci touts new drug as “standard of care” after 1 favorable study, not peer-reviewed. Why the rush? Why was the previous study taken down? How did it affect not just the stock price of Gilead, but the whole market?— 01:23:10 Information Warfare lies about COVID as UK’s 77th Brigade admits they have 4,000 working on propaganda with up to 20,000 more if needed.— 01:45:30 The betrayal of General Flynn & Roger Stone, as Roger talks about his pardonTake advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!