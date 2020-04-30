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The David Knight Show (30Apr20 Full Show)
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25 views • April 30, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST
Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:20 Elon Musk is RIGHT! Lockdown IS “fascist”, “undemocratic” and “ breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible.”
— 00:27:33 Justin Amash announces his candidacy for President as Libertarian. What would he do about the “pandemic”?
— 00:31:04 A chicken in every pot? What’s happening to food as we enter a Depression? Why are there empty shelves and rising prices as farmers are destroying livestock, produce & milk?
— 00:45:53 NY has 50 TIMES more COVID deaths than Texas. How do other states compare? Why we MUST reopen now, with or without “permission”
— 00:55:15 Fauci touts new drug as “standard of care” after 1 favorable study, not peer-reviewed. Why the rush? Why was the previous study taken down? How did it affect not just the stock price of Gilead, but the whole market?
— 01:23:10 Information Warfare lies about COVID as UK’s 77th Brigade admits they have 4,000 working on propaganda with up to 20,000 more if needed.
— 01:45:30 The betrayal of General Flynn & Roger Stone, as Roger talks about his pardon
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Be sure to catch the full show as well as other exclusive content at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:20 Elon Musk is RIGHT! Lockdown IS “fascist”, “undemocratic” and “ breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible.”
— 00:27:33 Justin Amash announces his candidacy for President as Libertarian. What would he do about the “pandemic”?
— 00:31:04 A chicken in every pot? What’s happening to food as we enter a Depression? Why are there empty shelves and rising prices as farmers are destroying livestock, produce & milk?
— 00:45:53 NY has 50 TIMES more COVID deaths than Texas. How do other states compare? Why we MUST reopen now, with or without “permission”
— 00:55:15 Fauci touts new drug as “standard of care” after 1 favorable study, not peer-reviewed. Why the rush? Why was the previous study taken down? How did it affect not just the stock price of Gilead, but the whole market?
— 01:23:10 Information Warfare lies about COVID as UK’s 77th Brigade admits they have 4,000 working on propaganda with up to 20,000 more if needed.
— 01:45:30 The betrayal of General Flynn & Roger Stone, as Roger talks about his pardon
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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