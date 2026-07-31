A Bigger Agenda? An interview with Michael Yon, Steve Murray and Michael Farris

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Major global events often spark questions about whether there are deeper forces shaping the future. Discussions around conflict, public health, energy, economics, and geopolitical strategy continue to fuel debate across the world. While perspectives differ, exploring these conversations can help provide broader context for today's rapidly changing landscape. Watch the latest interview to hear the full discussion, examine the arguments presented, and decide for yourself where the evidence leads.
#GlobalAffairs #Geopolitics #CurrentEvents #WorldNews
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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