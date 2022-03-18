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Putin's rally of March 18, 2022.
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60 views • March 22, 2022
Putin appeared at a large rally in Moscow on March 18, 2022. There were over 100,000 people attending. Is he really on the verge of being overthrown, or is Russia coming together as a nation during a time of existential crisis?
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