Alternative Education with Greg Needham and Jake Dyck

More and more Canadians are turning to alternative forms of education, whether private school or homeschooling. As this trend increases, many amazing support groups are also emerging and turning their focus to helping parents navigate it all successfully.





One such group is the Christian Education Movement, which provides resources and practical support to those choosing nontraditional education.





Jake Dyck and Greg Needham are joining us this week to discuss the opportunities and resources they provide.





Whether you are a parent, grandparent or someone in a support role for a family choosing an alternative form of education, this show is for you.





