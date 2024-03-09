Planet X caught next to the Sun.

Planet X, Nibiru, the Destroyer, it has many names. We are in a binary star system. Planet X is the 2nd sun, part of its own planetary system with many planets accompanying it on its elliptical orbit around our Sun and is about to pass by the Earth, once again. It last passed some 3000 odd years ago. Causing destruction on the Earth. It is God's instrument of judgement. I discovered about this in 2014. It led me to Christ. I knew massive destruction is coming from this. I saw the 2nd sun while travelling to Amsterdam airport from Rotterdam in 2019, myself and a brother in Christ saw this maybe 3/5ths the size of our sun, bright object on the right side as you look at our sun. In this recent video it looks alot closer to our sun. I have on my channel other Planet X videos. I also experienced part of the system pass between us and the sun in 2021described in a video called the Destroyer on my channel. Pictures after the video, show this 2021 incident. Also my friend caught a green planet in the sky.

