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Episode 35 - 20205001- Tumble N' Dots
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5 views • July 04, 2020
Episode 35 is next in our series of quarantine editions, this time we used Zoom to keep it safe since our guest, Pediatric occupational therapist Avital Shuster is working with children. Avital owns an OT clinic called Tumble N' Dots that are still working with families either through Teletherapy or in very safe and controlled measures at the clinic. Her OTPlan system is a search engine for activity ideas for children with all abilities where parents can find activities, search by the materials they have, and the skills they want to work on. Her Skills boxes and themed PlanDough kits are sold through their website and are great for promoting sensory and motor development. Parents with children who normally get services at school might especially find these useful.
Guest: Avital Shuster, MA, OTR/L
Company: Tumble N’ Dots and OTPlan
Website: https://tumblendots.com/ & https://otplan.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OTPlan/
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 949-899-8625
Clinic Address: 19772 MacArthur Blvd., Irvine, CA, 92612
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Guest: Avital Shuster, MA, OTR/L
Company: Tumble N’ Dots and OTPlan
Website: https://tumblendots.com/ & https://otplan.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OTPlan/
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 949-899-8625
Clinic Address: 19772 MacArthur Blvd., Irvine, CA, 92612
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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