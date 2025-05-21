BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
USA Military Aerial Spraying is Destroying All Life - DOD Using Weather Warfare for Mass Destruction
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
167 views • 1 day ago

Global weather engineering operations are a reality. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering/solar radiation management operations are continued? THE DIMMING documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more. This is the most complete GeoengineeringWatch.org documentary regarding climate engineering operations.

Thank you for viewing and for notifying others of The Dimming.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is here and now. We must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.

Dane Wigington



Tags: US Military, Aerial Spraying, DOD, Weather Warfare, Mass Destruction, climate engineering, Dane Wigington, weather control, weather modification, Geoeongineering Watch, documentary, Geoeongineering, Global weather, solar radiation, THE DIMMING

weather controlweather warfareweather modificationus militarydane wigingtonclimate engineeringdoddocumentarymass destructionthe dimmingsolar radiationaerial sprayinggeoeongineering watchgeoeongineeringglobal weather
