USA Military Aerial Spraying is Destroying All Life - DOD Using Weather Warfare for Mass Destruction

Global weather engineering operations are a reality. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will the consequences be if geoengineering/solar radiation management operations are continued? THE DIMMING documentary will provide answers to these questions and many more. This is the most complete GeoengineeringWatch.org documentary regarding climate engineering operations.
Thank you for viewing and for notifying others of The Dimming.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is here and now. We must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington
