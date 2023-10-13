EXPOSED Biden let Iran access MUCH MORE than $6 billion before Israel war

Glenn Beck
Oct 12, 2023
The Biden administration is taking heat for giving Iran access to $6 billion in return for the release of hostages just a month before Hamas (which Iran supports) attacked Israel. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Glenn reads a story from The Federalist exposing how "the money trail with Iran is WORSE than you think." Iran also has access to billions from other countries while U.S. officials have quietly acknowledged that they're allowing Iran to export more oil to China. In the end, Iran has access to about $50 billion, the article argues, not $6 billion. And that's not all that the Biden administration has allowed ...
