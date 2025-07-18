BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPSTEIN & THE TRUTH ABOUT THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL RESET | JMC Unplugged
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
59 followers
Follow
136 views • 1 day ago

Get this EXCLUSIVE inside intel from John Michael Chambers WEEKLY, only available to JMC subscribers! Subscribe for FREE and stay plugged in! https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


John Michael Chambers cuts through the noise to expose the real battles shaping America’s future:


The Epstein Psyop & Military Lawfare


Why the Epstein scandal is a calculated distraction—and how it ties to CIA, FBI, and Mossad blackmail operations.


Trump’s DOJ raided Epstein’s island in 2019—yet the deep state is now weaponizing the files. "This ends in military courts," Chambers reveals.


Ghislaine Maxwell’s bombshell: "Trump isn’t on the list—but top Democrats are."


The Global Financial Reset: Trump vs. the Fed


Constitutional money returns: Trump’s secret war to dismantle the Federal Reserve and restore gold/silver-backed currency (finishing JFK’s EO 11110).


$160 trillion trust fund: How fraudulent debt will be wiped clean—and why China’s US assets are being seized.


Insider warning: "Dark days ahead" as the old system fights back—with Brazil-Japan financial bombshells tied to election fraud.


Deep State Purge Accelerates


Obama was criminally investigated under 18 U.S. Code §241 for Russiagate treason.


Pelosi’s staff exposed for orchestrating J6—Kash Patel confirms grand jury imminent.


Geoengineering crimes: RFK Jr. and Trump target DARPA for spraying toxins (aluminum, barium) in "weather wars."


"The dollar is dying. The Federal Reserve is finished. And the people who poisoned our skies? They’re headed to tribunals."


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
obama treasonrfk jrmilitary tribunalsdollar collapseweather warsfbi corruptionjfk eo 11110john michael chambersghislaine maxwellfinancial resetgold-backed currencykash patel160 trillion trustfederal reserve collapsecia blackmailchina asset seizuremilitary lawfareepstein psyopmossad operationstrump doj raidbraziljapan fraud18 code 241nancy pelosi j6geoengineering crimesdarpa toxins
