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‘The governments are legislating against us’ | Neil Oliver on elite 'leading us down garden path' Aug 18, 2022
‘We’re losing choice, we’re even losing the right to refuse, the governments are legislating against us.’ Neil Oliver joins Mark Steyn to discuss whether we are being led down the garden path by the elite.
Source:
https://youtu.be/utjJ5LagMGI