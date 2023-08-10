Create New Account
Amir Tsarfati - Revealing Revelation 2023 Davao - Session 3
gocephas
25 views
Published Yesterday

Amir begins with the Antichrist, that his spirit is already here. The mystery of lawlessness is already at work. We can see, we can feel, we can acknowledge that. We are not surprised because it is prophesied. We are the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. We are the restraining power. Once the restrainer is taken out of here the lawless one will be revealed. As long as we are here he cannot be revealed. Mirrored

Keywords
book of revelationlawlessnessamir

