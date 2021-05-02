COVID CRISIS ACTORS!!! MUST WATCH [YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED]

Think for yourselves! We have allowed these sick people to deceive us and let them walk all over our rights as humans!!! Open your eyes people. When they say that you cant travel, eat, or use services without the vaccine will you willingly take the vaccine without thought? People need to wake up and see how lied to you all are! Does this "PANDEMIC" really make any sense to you? I ask each and every one of you to critically think for yourself and question everything. Do not simply believe what they put on social media or the "news", you are smarter than that. Cant you see the censorship going on? God bless you all. #COVID #TRUMP #GAMING #COVID19 #MUSIC #QANON #NWO #BIDEN #VACCINE #LETSPLAY #VIDEOGAMES #COVID-19 #CORONAVIRUS #ANIME #COMEDY #FREEDOM #DEEPSTATE #WWG1WGA #PLANDEMIC #BLM #JESUS #JOEBIDEN #CENSORSHIP #MAGA #ELECTION #CHINA #INFOWARS #UK #DEMOCRATS #ALEXJONES #FREEMASONS #EPSTEIN #ANTIFA #FLATEARTH #FREESPEECH #GATES #WW3 #CHILDTRAFFICKING #YOUTUBE #FRANCE