All That The Father Gives Me, Will Come To Me!
Sons of Liberty
Published Yesterday |

We had planned to have a guest, which we have rescheduled for Wednesday, March 28. So, I improvised a bit and we walked through John 6 and the plain teaching of Scripture regarding who comes to the Christ, and that is all those that the Father gives the Son, and He assures us that those the Father gives Him WILL come to Him and He will not cast them away, but raise them up at the last day. Jesus' words are a direct attack on the will of man to save himself and also against the false doctrine that those who have been truly saved from their sins and born again can somehow lose that salvation for which Christ is not only the Author but the Finisher.


