Hagakure: The Book of the Samurai by Yamamoto Tsunetomo (Complete 11 Books Summaries)

Discover the raw wisdom of Yamamoto Tsunetomo’s Hagakure in powerful 120-word chapter summaries. Learn the true Way of the Samurai – death, loyalty, discipline, and bushido philosophy. Perfect for warriors, leaders, and seekers of ancient Japanese wisdom. (138 characters)





This 120-word summary collection captures the complete essence of Hagakure by Yamamoto Tsunetomo (c. 1716). Originally over 1,300 reflections across 11 books, these concise overviews preserve the austere samurai voice, core teachings on absolute loyalty, living with death in mind, self-mastery, and unwavering resolve. Gain clear access to this legendary bushido classic without losing its intense spirit.





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Read the summaries https://realfreewisdom.substack.com/p/hagakure-the-book-of-the-samurai

View the Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9





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