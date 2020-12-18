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Shock (1946) Vincent Price (Film Noir} {Thriller}
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15 views • December 18, 2020
Dr. Cross, a psychiatrist, is treating a young woman, Janet Stewart, who is in a catatonic state, brought on when she heard loud arguing, went to her window and saw a man strike his wife with a candlestick and kill her. As she comes out of her shock, she recognizes Dr. Cross as the killer. He takes her to his sanitarium and is urged by his nurse/lover, Elaine Jordan, to give Janet an overdose of insulin. Can he bring himself to murder Janet in cold blood?
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