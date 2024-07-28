⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️ The Sever Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of AFU 115th mechanised, 92nd assault, 71st infantry brigades close to Volchansk, Tikhoe, and Velikiye Prokhody (Kharkov region).

Two counter-attacks were repelled close to Volchansk and Glubokoye (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 205 troops. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

◽️ The Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, defeated units of AFU 116th mechanised, 117th territorial defence, and 1st national guard brigades near Tabayevka, Kupyansk-Uzlovoyi (Kharkov region) and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

One attack launched by an enemy assault group was repelled close to Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 540 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carriers, and 16 motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

Eight AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

◽️ The Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 24th, 54th mechanised, 79th air assault, 46th airmobile brigades, as well as the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigades near Kurakhovo, Katerinovka, Konstantinovka, Serebryanka, and Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 560 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station were eliminated.

Two AFU ammunition depots were destroyed.

◽️ The Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Progress and Yevgenovka (Donetsk People's Republic) during active operations. Units of AFU 28th, 31st, 32nd mechanised, and 142nd infantry brigades were hit near Dimitrov, Novogrodovka, Dzerzhinsk, Belaya Gora, and Zhelannoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by enemy assault groups were repelled.

The AFU lost up to 385 Ukrainian troops and five motor vehicles. In addition, two U.S.-made 227-mm M270 multiple launch rocket systems, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, two 100-mm Rapira guns, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar were hit.

◽️ The Vostok Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, defeated manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised, 102nd and 104th territorial defence brigades near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Gulyaipole, and Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, one UK-made FH-70 howitzer, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. Three AFU ammunition depots were destroyed. ◽️ The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on units of AFU 128th mountain assault, 141st infantry, and 35th marine brigades near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Tyaginka, and Ponyatovka (Kherson region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 Ukrainian troops, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and one D-30 howitzer. One ammunition depot was wiped out. ◽️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile station as well as clusters of manpower and military hardware in 138 areas.

◽️Air defence systems shot down five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, and 34 unmanned aerial vehicles, to include 12 outside the special military operation zone.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 630 aircraft and 278 helicopters, 28,579 unmanned aerial vehicles, 556 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,702 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,392 MLRS combat vehicles, 12,469 field artillery guns and mortars, and 24,143 units of special military vehicles have been neutralised.