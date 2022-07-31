MARKETS JUST GOT RISKIER: Have Your Strategy in Place

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Jul 28, 2022

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🗣 Do you really have confidence in those that are leading us into this abyss and this transition from a debt-based monetary system into a “who knows what” monetary system? Well, I hate to tell you this, but the markets just got a little riskier and that's what we will talk about in this video. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Headline News

1:44 Central Banks Lose Credibility

5:19 Can Markets Count on Forward Guidance?

8:13 ECB Cuts Rates into Negative Territory

11:21 Breakdown in Key Tools

13:56 Noticeable Inflation Negatively Impacts Confidence

20:39 Worldwide Prices Rise

22:31 Global Gold Reserves Increase

24:47 If You Hold Gold, You Retain Choices and Power 🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/marke... ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldS... ⬇️ Follow Lynette Zang Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynettezang/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 There are accounts impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414 For More Videos and Research Click Here: https://www.ITMTrading.com/Blog GET PROTECTED WHILE YOU CAN! If you're not already in a protected position for The Global Reset, call us for your free strategy consult now: 877-410-1414

