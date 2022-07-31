MARKETS JUST GOT RISKIER: Have Your Strategy in Place

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ITM TRADING, INC.
Jul 28, 2022
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🗣 Do you really have confidence in those that are leading us into this abyss and this transition from a debt-based monetary system into a “who knows what” monetary system? Well, I hate to tell you this, but the markets just got a little riskier and that's what we will talk about in this video. 📖 Chapters: 0:00 Headline News
1:44 Central Banks Lose Credibility
5:19 Can Markets Count on Forward Guidance?
8:13 ECB Cuts Rates into Negative Territory
11:21 Breakdown in Key Tools
13:56 Noticeable Inflation Negatively Impacts Confidence
20:39 Worldwide Prices Rise
22:31 Global Gold Reserves Increase
24:47 If You Hold Gold, You Retain Choices and Power
🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/marke...
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Podcast: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading
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FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. We are Gold & Silver Strategists. We sell Gold & Silver to Strategic Investors who want to protect their wealth with the proper types, dates, and qualities of precious metals. For more info Call: 877-410-1414
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