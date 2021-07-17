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MAN GETS VAXXXED TO KEEP JOB, VAXXXINE KILLS HIM WITH AGONIZING BLOOD CLOTS IN ABDOMEN (MIRRORED)
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731 views • July 17, 2021
MAN GETS VAXXXED TO KEEP JOB, VAXXXINE KILLS HIM WITH AGONIZING BLOOD CLOTS IN ABDOMEN (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2jG9OdyVejvR/
Murdered by Astrazenaca Steven Mackay was a 55 year old man that worked at “Meat Works.” They required him to receive a poison injection, to keep his job. To keep everyone safe. That didn’t work out too well. The whole, “keep everyone safe” idea. The poison killed him with abdominal blood clots that left him in horrible pain. He was unable to eat or move for more than two weeks. The symptoms began immediately after the injection, the vaxxx is nowhere to be found on the death certificate. His daughter posted this message on Facebook.
SOURCES:
1. https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/964
2. Becky Jeisman, Facebook
3. Steven Mackay, Facebook
4. https://www.mytributes.com.au/notice/death-notices/mackay-steven/5699319/
Source: bootcamp channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bootcamp/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2jG9OdyVejvR/
Murdered by Astrazenaca Steven Mackay was a 55 year old man that worked at “Meat Works.” They required him to receive a poison injection, to keep his job. To keep everyone safe. That didn’t work out too well. The whole, “keep everyone safe” idea. The poison killed him with abdominal blood clots that left him in horrible pain. He was unable to eat or move for more than two weeks. The symptoms began immediately after the injection, the vaxxx is nowhere to be found on the death certificate. His daughter posted this message on Facebook.
SOURCES:
1. https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/964
2. Becky Jeisman, Facebook
3. Steven Mackay, Facebook
4. https://www.mytributes.com.au/notice/death-notices/mackay-steven/5699319/
Source: bootcamp channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bootcamp/
Category Education
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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