© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DOCUMENTARY: 'UKRAINIAN AGONY' - THE CONCEALED WAR; SUPPORT UKRAINE, YOU SUPPORT THE WRONG SIDE (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
907 views • April 24, 2022
DOCUMENTARY: 'UKRAINIAN AGONY' - THE CONCEALED WAR; SUPPORT UKRAINE, YOU SUPPORT THE WRONG SIDE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bithchute channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwW3PpCl2w9b/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkFVNRZv2eM&;list=PLH__7hCxo9l9lGKyRv552L28Eppb5SoPl&index=2
NuoViso.TV
Since mid-July 2014, our war correspondent team is still on site in the southeast of Ukraine – in the Donbass. We shot countless videos and scored over a thousand photos. The team of “Keep a close eye on by Mark Bartalmai” was the ONLY western and German team of journalists with the highest level of accreditation and therefore had access to many critical points in this civil war. Our materials are now being used in a documentary.
We made this documentary film from over 3 terabytes video that were filmed in several months on site.
It shows the different areas of the war in recounting episodes and individual stories – of civilians, soldiers and journalists. The focus is on the personal perspectives of each of the actors, supported by the recorded material, during and after the bombing of cities, battles and on people’s lives under war conditions in the middle of Europe.
The documentary is not an action movie. Rather, it lives from spoken word, by the voices of the people of the interviews and their impressions. Accompanied with sequences of events it draws a picture of the personal feelings of the participants – whether civilians, soldiers and journalists.
“Ukrainian Agony” is a silent film about the immense volume and violence of war. The propaganda has reached a new level of “quality”. Disinformation, concealment, half-truths up to outright lies are the “weapons” of certain Western media in this war – in an unprecedented degree.
please visit: http://ukrainianagony.info
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bithchute channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fwW3PpCl2w9b/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkFVNRZv2eM&;list=PLH__7hCxo9l9lGKyRv552L28Eppb5SoPl&index=2
NuoViso.TV
Since mid-July 2014, our war correspondent team is still on site in the southeast of Ukraine – in the Donbass. We shot countless videos and scored over a thousand photos. The team of “Keep a close eye on by Mark Bartalmai” was the ONLY western and German team of journalists with the highest level of accreditation and therefore had access to many critical points in this civil war. Our materials are now being used in a documentary.
We made this documentary film from over 3 terabytes video that were filmed in several months on site.
It shows the different areas of the war in recounting episodes and individual stories – of civilians, soldiers and journalists. The focus is on the personal perspectives of each of the actors, supported by the recorded material, during and after the bombing of cities, battles and on people’s lives under war conditions in the middle of Europe.
The documentary is not an action movie. Rather, it lives from spoken word, by the voices of the people of the interviews and their impressions. Accompanied with sequences of events it draws a picture of the personal feelings of the participants – whether civilians, soldiers and journalists.
“Ukrainian Agony” is a silent film about the immense volume and violence of war. The propaganda has reached a new level of “quality”. Disinformation, concealment, half-truths up to outright lies are the “weapons” of certain Western media in this war – in an unprecedented degree.
please visit: http://ukrainianagony.info
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.