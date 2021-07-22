2-minute video explains why PCR Test results are bogus

PCR Tests are by far the most widely used testing method for determining whether or not we are infected with COVID-19, but the facts presented in this 2-minute video explain why the test results are completely bogus. And if the test results are bogus, then the number of infected people that the mainstream news media constantly bombards us with is also bogus.



Included in the video is a short clip of Dr. Karry Mullis, the man who invented the PCR test. Unfortunately he died in August 2019, just months before the outbreak of COVID-19, but he had been outspoken about the misuse and abuse of PCR tests saying, "Quantitative PCR is an oxymoron." So the man who invented PCR warned that it cannot be used to do what it is being used for now all around the world.