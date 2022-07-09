Clearing land and walking through a trail.

Come take a walk in the woods with our family. This week we cleared out the meadow near the center of our property in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. We will cover the house site in a future video, but we won't have much progress to show in that area until our builder is available to begin work. We are building a home in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

We plan to make a video series documenting this process. If you want to support us then please choose our company when you install Solar and Battery backup on your home. CarolinaOffGrid.com





Also: Become a referral partner if you know anyone who is interesting in installing solar on their home or a ground mounted system in their yard. We pay up to $1000 per referral. Send us a private message or visit our website for more information. #MoravianFalls