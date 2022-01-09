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The Possibility Problem
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54 views • January 09, 2022
Technically speaking, anything that isn't self contradictory is possible. In other words possibility is ubiquitous. Therefore, to point out that something is possible doesn't demonstrate anything. Claims of possibility are philosophically trivial. Yet people constantly, naively, argue from possibility. Now arguing from probability, where probability can be quantified based on induction or (in the case of dice) mathematical deduction, is another matter. Probability is not trivial.
amazon.com/Evolution-Perception-Re-Explained-Radical-Reality/dp/B08XLD3NNP
amazon.com/Evolution-Perception-Re-Explained-Radical-Reality/dp/B08XLD3NNP
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