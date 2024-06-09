BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Guys... I Finally Figured it Out
Benny Wills
Benny Wills
11 months ago

Something’s been nagging at me. Every season of my courses and programs brings like-minded individuals together from all over the world. Breakthroughs occur. Momentum in people’s lives accelerates. Trust builds and strong bonds form.


But it's always short-lived. The seasons end. And every time, the participants want to keep going. They want to continue working with me and with each other. It's been a conundrum. Until now...


Community waitlist: https://bennywills.com/cccwaitlist


X: http://twitter.com/benjaminwills

IG: http://instagram.com/benny.wills

YT: http://youtube.com/bennywills


Title Suggestions (for the algo):


How to Solve Everyone's Problems

The Power of Community

The Value of Community

You Need a Team


