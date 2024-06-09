Guys... I Finally Figured it Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something’s been nagging at me. Every season of my courses and programs brings like-minded individuals together from all over the world. Breakthroughs occur. Momentum in people’s lives accelerates. Trust builds and strong bonds form.
But it's always short-lived. The seasons end. And every time, the participants want to keep going. They want to continue working with me and with each other. It's been a conundrum. Until now...
