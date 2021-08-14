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Video Advice: A Powerful Michael Tellinger Compilation [13.08.2021]
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323 views • August 14, 2021
They Hide These "SUPER ABILITIES" Right In Front Of Us.
"HIDDEN KNOWLEDGE In Plain Sight"
Special thanks to Michael Tellinger for taking the risk to tell us the truth - https://michaeltellinger.com/
0:00 Introduction (Watch The Whole Video)!
0:35 Manipulating objects w/Prime Resonance Frequency
1:48 Demonstration of Prime Resonance Frequency
2:44 "Three Sacred Songs"
3:38 The Cymascope
4:03 Human Sounds Visualised
4:18 Sound = Religious Symbols
4:49 Sound Creates Light
5:23 Demonstration of Sound Levitating Things
5:41 Patents for Sound Devices
6:04 Nikola Tesla
7:03 Demonstration of "Paramagnetism"
7:41 Nikola Tesla and Albert Einstein
9:56 Cymatic Patterns
11:21 Adam's Calendar
12:12 Ancient Machines
13:45 Giant Circuit Boards
15:25 How They Keep Us Ignorant
16:16 Scientist Caught on Camera Lying
16:58 Food Is Making Us Sick
17:51 Fluoride as a Poison
18:35 Why?
19:06 1% Rich vs 99% Poor
19:19 Follow The Money
20:34 Money as A Tool Of Enslavement
22:51 Do Not Try To Expose Us!
20,857 viewsAug 13, 2021
Video Advice
2.74M subscribers
https://youtu.be/fzMdCgYyGsU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
"HIDDEN KNOWLEDGE In Plain Sight"
Special thanks to Michael Tellinger for taking the risk to tell us the truth - https://michaeltellinger.com/
0:00 Introduction (Watch The Whole Video)!
0:35 Manipulating objects w/Prime Resonance Frequency
1:48 Demonstration of Prime Resonance Frequency
2:44 "Three Sacred Songs"
3:38 The Cymascope
4:03 Human Sounds Visualised
4:18 Sound = Religious Symbols
4:49 Sound Creates Light
5:23 Demonstration of Sound Levitating Things
5:41 Patents for Sound Devices
6:04 Nikola Tesla
7:03 Demonstration of "Paramagnetism"
7:41 Nikola Tesla and Albert Einstein
9:56 Cymatic Patterns
11:21 Adam's Calendar
12:12 Ancient Machines
13:45 Giant Circuit Boards
15:25 How They Keep Us Ignorant
16:16 Scientist Caught on Camera Lying
16:58 Food Is Making Us Sick
17:51 Fluoride as a Poison
18:35 Why?
19:06 1% Rich vs 99% Poor
19:19 Follow The Money
20:34 Money as A Tool Of Enslavement
22:51 Do Not Try To Expose Us!
20,857 viewsAug 13, 2021
Video Advice
2.74M subscribers
https://youtu.be/fzMdCgYyGsU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAwylBbx8RiRD3VsaYdwNTw
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