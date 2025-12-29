BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Avoid Knee Replacement: Dr. Joel Wallach Explains Joint Pain Nutrition
93 views • 1 day ago

Avoid Knee Replacement: Dr. Joel Wallach Explains Joint Pain Nutrition

Are you suffering from knee pain that’s holding you back from living your best life? At 61, Maria thought she might need knee replacement surgery after X-rays and scans revealed severe inflammation and swelling in her right knee. But instead of going under the knife, she turned to Dr. Joel Wallach for natural solutions. In this eye-opening call, Dr. Wallach reveals how joint pain is often caused by nutritional deficiencies—and how you can rebuild your joints without surgery.

Don't let knee pain control your life. Follow Dr. Wallach's proven nutrition plan and call back results in just weeks—like Maria was advised to do. Discover how to rebuild your joints the natural way. Links to get started with Youngevity products are in the description below.

His breakthrough advice? Upgrade to the full

Youngevity Healthy Bone and Joint Pack

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-bone-and-joint-pak-2-0.html

—designed to repair cartilage, reduce inflammation, and strengthen joints naturally.For someone Maria's weight (135 lbs), Dr. Wallach recommends:

One Healthy Bone and Joint Pack per month.

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-bone-and-joint-pak-2-0.html

Extra Gluco-Gel: 15 capsules daily—5 with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-gluco-gel-240-caps.html?sku=21252

Osteo-FX: 2 ounces daily—split between breakfast and dinner.

 https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/beyond-osteo-fx-trade-liquid-32-fl-oz.html?sku=USYG103210

Topical relief: Mix CM Cream with 5 drops of Trauma Oil per teaspoon and apply directly to the knee.

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/trauma-essential-oil-blend-10ml.html


And the most important step? Go strictly gluten-free immediately—cut out wheat, barley, rye, and oats to stop the damage at its source.


Order Ultimate Selenium

https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/ultimate-selenium-90-capsules.html?sku=20971


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE


https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0


avoid knee replacementknee joint pain reliefdr joel wallach knee painjoint pain nutritionnatural knee pain remedydr joel wallach joint painyoungevity healthy bone and joint packgluco gel for jointsosteo fx knee paingluten free for arthritiscm cream trauma oilavoid knee surgery naturallynutritional deficiencies joint paindr wallach dead doctors radioyoungevity supplementsdr joel wallach youngevityhealthy body bone and joint packarthritis natural treatmentknee inflammation reliefrebuild cartilage naturally90 essential nutrientsjoint health supplementsknee pain without surgerynatural joint repairdr wallach arthritis
