Avoid Knee Replacement: Dr. Joel Wallach Explains Joint Pain Nutrition

Are you suffering from knee pain that’s holding you back from living your best life? At 61, Maria thought she might need knee replacement surgery after X-rays and scans revealed severe inflammation and swelling in her right knee. But instead of going under the knife, she turned to Dr. Joel Wallach for natural solutions. In this eye-opening call, Dr. Wallach reveals how joint pain is often caused by nutritional deficiencies—and how you can rebuild your joints without surgery.

Don't let knee pain control your life. Follow Dr. Wallach's proven nutrition plan and call back results in just weeks—like Maria was advised to do. Discover how to rebuild your joints the natural way. Links to get started with Youngevity products are in the description below.

His breakthrough advice? Upgrade to the full

Youngevity Healthy Bone and Joint Pack

—designed to repair cartilage, reduce inflammation, and strengthen joints naturally.For someone Maria's weight (135 lbs), Dr. Wallach recommends:

One Healthy Bone and Joint Pack per month.

Extra Gluco-Gel: 15 capsules daily—5 with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Osteo-FX: 2 ounces daily—split between breakfast and dinner.

Topical relief: Mix CM Cream with 5 drops of Trauma Oil per teaspoon and apply directly to the knee.

And the most important step? Go strictly gluten-free immediately—cut out wheat, barley, rye, and oats to stop the damage at its source.





Order Ultimate Selenium

