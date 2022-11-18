New Nuremberg Precedent for the World!

John Di Lemme of CBJ Real News presents a video from Dr. Betsy Eads on the start of the Nuremberg 2.0 trials. Dr. Eads issues a dire warning and a plea:

“It’s come to my attention that in Malaysia the first physician was put to death under the Nuremberg codes for giving the bioweapon vaccine and killing a patient. This sets a humongous precedent for the rest of the world, the rest of the nations, and it should send a tremendous signal out to nurses, doctors and hospital staff that you can’t run and hide from this anymore.



“There is plenty of VAERS data out there of deaths, permanent disability, and harm. There’s plenty of DMAD military data out there of deaths, disabilities, and harm. We now know that doctors are reimbursed hundreds of thousands of dollars to give these bioweapon vaccines. Doctors and hospitals are reimbursed up to 400 thousand dollars to give the killer combination of Remdesivir and ventilation as well as sedation, causing death.



“I implore the nursing staff, doctors, pharmacists, hospital staff, to cease and desist and to start speaking out. You know people are dying from the CDC cocktail in the hospitals. You know people are dying from the bioweapon vaccines. You need to stop what you’re doing. If you have to quit that job and walk away, (then) walk away. These are crimes against humanity—you cannot run, you cannot hide, you will not be able to walk down the street..."

See also: Crimes Against Humanity

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2022



The Dangers of Vaccines

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022



and: Spiritual Warfare, Transhumanism & Artificial Intelligence

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/10-2022





















