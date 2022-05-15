FRUIT OF A SPIRIT-BORN CHRISTIAN #1, John 4:23-24; 3:3-5; Romans 8:8-10; Galatians 5:16-18; Colossians 3:1-17, 20220515

FRUIT OF A SPIRIT-BORN CHRISTIAN #1, John 4:23-24; 3:3-5; Romans 8:8-10; Galatians 5:16-18; Colossians 3:1-17, 203220515

By GOD's continuous Grace and Mercy, we will continue the lesson we started a few weeks ago regarding “What Is A True Christian?” and we know we have defined it that way because some of us think that we are Christians because we may have gone to Church, we may have been born in the Church, we may have been baptized, we may have gone to school or theological school. Whatever it is, GOD requires that those who serve Him must do it in a way that shows that they are truly born-again. and so today's lesson or part of what we are learning in the big picture of What Is A True Christian is the Fruit of a Spirit-Born Christian. So what we are saying is that one has to be born of the Spirit; if one is not born again of the Spirit, then they don't qualify to be a Christian; they can say whatever they will say, but they don't qualify as Christians. Before we go to our particular Scripture verses, let us go to two places in Holy Scripture as our beginning, and we'll start from what the LORD Jesus Christ Himself said in John chapter four. But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship Him. 24 GOD is a Spirit: and they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth. Amen! (John 4:23-24) Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of GOD. 4 Nicodemus saith unto him, how can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb, and be born? 5 Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of GOD. Amen! (John 3:3-5) So then they that are in the flesh cannot please GOD. 9 But ye are not in the flesh, but in the Spirit, if so be that the Spirit of GOD dwell in you. Now if any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of His. 10 And if Christ be in you, the body is dead because of sin; but the Spirit is life because of righteousness. Amen! (Romans 8:8-10) If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of GOD. 2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. 3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in GOD. 4 When Christ, who is our life, shall appear, then shall ye also appear with Him in glory. 5 Mortify therefore your members which are upon the earth; fornication, uncleanness, inordinate affection, evil concupiscence, and covetousness, which is idolatry: 6 for which things’ sake the wrath of GOD cometh on the children of disobedience: 7 in the which ye also walked some time, when ye lived in them. 8 But now ye also put off all these; anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy communication out of your mouth. 9 Lie not one to another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds; 10 and have put on the new Man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of Him that created Him: 11 where there is neither Greek nor Jew, circumcision nor uncircumcision, Barbarian, Scythian, bond nor free: but Christ is all, and in all. 12 Put on therefore, as the elect of GOD, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering; 13 forbearing one another, and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any: even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye. 14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness. 15 And let the peace of GOD rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful. 16 Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord. 17 And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to GOD and the Father by Him. Amen! (Colossians 3:1-17)