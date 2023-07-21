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7.21.23 Patriot Streetfighter w/ Marcie Anderson, Expanding The History Of Christ
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62 views • July 22, 2023

Marcie Anderson spent years in India earning her PhD equivalent) in Eastern Psychology and Meditation Soul Techniques. Her discussion illustrates the missing truths about Christs life and message.

Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.
Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/

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July 26,2023 @ 7pm
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Embassy of Life EE Center
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Details/Tickets at http://elmastery.org/scottmckay

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Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx

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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST
http://revolution.radio/
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Call-in listeners 641-793-7038

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