Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Yeshua's Narrow Way - The Forerunner - Study of Matthew 3
Yeshua's Narrow Way - Join us at https://tsiyon.netYou've heard of John the Baptist, but do you know Yochanan the Immerser? In this episode of Yeshua's Narrow Way video series, we will find out more about John/Yochanan, as well as learning more about him over the next several episodes too. Stay tuned for more Bible insights by keeping up with Yeshua's Narrow Way each week!


Be a part of the discussion with live comments and questions, and time for personal prayer requests. To be a guest, or to learn more, sign up free at https://tsiyon.net/registration


