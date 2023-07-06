Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CBDC & THE ANTIDOTE TO IT
channel image
Mass Awakening
39 Subscribers
31 views
Published Thursday

#CBDC #15MinuteCities #15MinuteCity #CarbonCredits #ClimateScam #BankingCrisis #bitcoin #cashlesssociety #digitalID #theGreatReset

In this video, I’m going to explain what CBDC is, how it differs from other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum and why we need to be concerned about this currency. Was Bitcoin created by the “deep state”? How is the rollout of CBDC connected to Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030, 15-minute cities, and digital IDs? Watch here.
As my last article about the CBDC is packed with important information and references, I urge you to click the link below this video to the article and read it here: https://massawakening.org/cbdc-solutions/

Keywords
bitcoincashless societycarbon creditsbanking crisisclimate scamdigitalidthegreatresetcbdc15-minute cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket