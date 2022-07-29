Governments’ Reports Indicate That Vaccinated People Suffer Far More Injuries and Deaths Than Unvaccinated

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https://gnews.org/post/p11696f48
07/24/2022 Mr. Pearson Sharp at One America News: COVID vaccines were probably never intended to cure anything. One dose of the experimental gene therapy may permanently disrupt your own body’s ability to fight off infections. The predator class openly talks about depopulation. The government reports, including that of Canada, the UK, and Australia, indicate that vaccinated people suffer far more injuries, and deaths than unvaccinated people