Believers, It’s Your Time! | Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​

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You're invited to step into the harvest Jesus promised: you're chosen to represent Him and to do what He did—even greater works—by the Spirit. As a believer, you're equipped to minister, to carry His gifts, and to bear witness. Signs will follow you, you are His body, and in His Name you go and do.
Believers, It’s Your Time!
Apostles & Prophets Conference, 2025
Prophetic Time | 19 January 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries @BerachahPropheticMinistries
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