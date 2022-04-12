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The Stew Peters Show 04. 12. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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421 views • April 12, 2022
Patents Prove Ardis Claims of Global Envenomation, Serpent Family Connection to Fauci

Tuesday on the Stew Peters Show, Dr. Aryiana Love brings the patents and receipts PROVING Dr. Ardis' claims in the Stew Peters Network exclusive documentary "Watch The Water", exposing a long term plot to envenomate the world.

RECEIPTS:
WO2021155323A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WO2021178971A1
US Military

US20210346492A1
Janssen Pharmaceuticals

WO2021229448A1

Janssen Pharmaceuticals
WO2021188969A2
Biontech Us Inc.

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2021155323A1.

Watch the Watch editor, award winning documentarian Nicholas Stumphauzer, joins Stew to discuss the Fauci family snake crest, and the spiritual warfare he endured to deliver the hard hitting truth.

WATCH THE WATER DOCUMENTARY, SHARE NOW!
https://rumble.com/v10miez-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html

And, James Tracy Guy shares his testimony about taking the fight to the courts with the corrupt, Covid-nazi schools that force our children to wear dirty rags on their faces for 8 hours.

Don't miss a moment of Tuesday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy