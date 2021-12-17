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VACCINE SCAM, Non FDA-Approved Covid Vaccines Are Being Used
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190 views • December 17, 2021
This is not the first time the CDC lied and used a non FDA approved vaccine. 60 minutes exposed the CDC doing this in 1976 with the swine flu shot.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Files
04:30 Michael Patrick Leahy on War Room with Steve Bannon.
https://rumble.com/vqx8n4-ohio-hospital-distributing-non-fda-approved-covid-vaccines.html
00:00 60 Minutes: Swine Flu (1976)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bOHYZhL0WQ
05:48 more 60 Minutes: Swine Flu (1976)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bOHYZhL0WQ
00:24 Dr Robert Malone told you this back in August
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00BKcx3HO0Q
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Files
04:30 Michael Patrick Leahy on War Room with Steve Bannon.
https://rumble.com/vqx8n4-ohio-hospital-distributing-non-fda-approved-covid-vaccines.html
00:00 60 Minutes: Swine Flu (1976)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bOHYZhL0WQ
05:48 more 60 Minutes: Swine Flu (1976)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4bOHYZhL0WQ
00:24 Dr Robert Malone told you this back in August
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00BKcx3HO0Q
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!
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