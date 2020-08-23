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MUST WATCH! - Kay Giggs Last Public Interview (2005)
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413 views • August 23, 2020
Jeff Rense interviews Kay Giggs for her last public interview in August 2005.
Kay Griggs: Truth Hurts (2005) Radio Interview Sessions
Kay Griggs, Former Marine Colonel's Wife, Talks Again About Military Assassin Squads, Drug Running, Illegal Weapon Deals And Sexual Perversion Deep Within The Highest Levels Of U.S. Military And Government.
This radio archive is from Kay Griggs interviewed by Jeff Rense on August 3rd and 17th, 2005. This is a follow up from Kay Griggs' 1998 Interview and Testimony by Pastor Rick Strawcutter’s.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
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➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
Kay Griggs: Truth Hurts (2005) Radio Interview Sessions
Kay Griggs, Former Marine Colonel's Wife, Talks Again About Military Assassin Squads, Drug Running, Illegal Weapon Deals And Sexual Perversion Deep Within The Highest Levels Of U.S. Military And Government.
This radio archive is from Kay Griggs interviewed by Jeff Rense on August 3rd and 17th, 2005. This is a follow up from Kay Griggs' 1998 Interview and Testimony by Pastor Rick Strawcutter’s.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
See more at:
➤ Blog: https://truthernetwork.weebly.com
➤ Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthernetwork/
➤ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthernetwork
➤ DLive: https://dlive.tv/truthernetwork [Inactive..., Help Us - We need 200 followers]
➤ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/truthernetwork
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