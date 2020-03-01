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SPRAYED LIKE BUGS NOVEMBER 13TH
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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21 views • March 01, 2020
SPRAYED LIKE BUGS ON NOVEMBER 13, 2017

Download and view individual images of documented geoengineering activity in this video at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/NOV13.pdf

GEOENGINEERING VIDEO ARCHIVE

Watch 1PacificRedwood's meticulous coverage of the deliberate weather manipulation agenda at https://www.youtube.com/user/1PacificRedwood. California's six year drought is the result of actions by a highly organized group of eco-terrorists and the general population remains largely oblivious to these machinations. It is wreaking havoc on Big Bear, California's year round resort economy which relies heavily on natural precipitation pattern to be left unaltered so as to feed water to the lake and snow to the mountain ski resorts. Abraham Lincoln is quoted as saying, "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time."

FOLLOW PERPETRATING AIRCRAFT FLIGHT HISTORY

American Eagle ASH5763 URL https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa5763/#f849286

Bombardier CL650 Challenger URL https://www.flightradar24.com/CL60/f8495a5

Southwest Airlines SWA5548 URL https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/wn5548/#f848a00

American Eagle Flight SEEYAH 817AM Nov 13th. URL https://www.flightradar24.com/data/flights/aa5956#f84ff10
Note: This American Eagle flight was actually identified as SEEYAH on Flightradar24.com but it was actually flight ASH5956! Somebody in some position of authority appears to be playing a cruel and sadistic joke on the American population with the sole intent of provocation.

American Eagle Flight SEEYAH
Destination: Phoenix to Oakland
Aircraft: Bombardier CRJ-900ER
FAA Registration: N945LR
Manufacturer's Serial Number: 15077
Altitude: 34,000 feet
Visible Chemtrail: YES
Location: Sugarloaf, California
Date: November 13, 2017 8:16 AM

American Eagle Flight ASH5763
Destination: San Luis Obispo to Phoenix
Aircraft: Bombardier CRJ-900ER
FAA Registration: N923Fj
Manufacturer's Serial Number: 15023
Altitude: 33,000 feet
Visible Chemtrail: YES
Location: Sugarloaf, California
Date: November 13, 2017 7:30 AM

Bombardier CL605 Challenger
Destination, FAA Registration, Serial Number: Cloaked
Altitude: 35,000 feet
Visible Chemtrail: YES
Location: Sugarloaf, California
Date: November 13, 2017 7:30 AM

Southwest Airlines Flight SWA5548
Destination: San Jose to Austin
Aircraft: Boeing 737-8H4
FAA Registration: N500WR
Manufacturer's Serial Number: 36898
Altitude: 33,000 feet
Visible Chemtrail: YES
Location: Sugarloaf, California
Date: November 13, 2017 7:37 AM
Note: Look carefully at the full size image of this Southwest flight SWA5548 at https://moviemodule.com/PDF/NOV13.pdf and you can view the small force lines in the dispersed chemicals due to the HAARP frequency field acting on these airborne particles
Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingblack opsdeep stateweather warfarestratospheric aerosol injectionevidencecrimes against humanitycovert operationscontrailsfull spectrum dominanceaircraftflight trackeratmospheric aerosol injectionnanoparticles
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